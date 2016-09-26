Don’t blame the camera, instead blame your face

When you speak something bad about someone, can you pull them down? NO. Therefore, when people talk bad about you, just know that they can’t pull you down; it’s just the nature of this society. You have been taking life as your best friend, but all the killers are the closest ones as they know your weakness. He is your enemy, he will keep knocking you down, the more you cry, and the more you will be knocked down. If you bite your teeth, then you can conquer your enemy.

Don’t trust this society, they support only the powerful ones not the truth. When a strong wind breaks a tree branch, this society will blame the tree for being weak while he was trying to slow down the speed of the wind from destroying their houses.

There are two types of tension; the inner and outer. When you have inner tension, you grow. When you are really hungry of following your passion and you have tension for those who are stopping you. You will really overcome immediately. And the other is, “sitting in the final exam and at the last minute struggling to remember the answer which you saw from the person next to you while he was turning his pages.” You also get tension trying to be like someone.

Everybody’s aim is to be rich; rich with happiness not with money. If you wait thinking life will bring a time for you to be happy, then you are wrong. You have to create it. Every dog has its day, but every man can make every-day their day. You keep thinking you will fail because you saw somebody failing. If your strength is being determined by somebodies result then you are just living to breathe not breathing to live. The one who keep teasing you for being different will one day tell his circles like, “You know! He was different from that time. We were so close. We grew up eating with the same plate,” that time you will realize how your enemies will fall at your feet.

To expose the true colour of this society, when you are walking with flip-flops, observe how people look at you, they will squeeze their eyebrows, because they feel, they will not get any help from you. But if you go with guards, the leach attitude will be raised and respect you. Even if you topped the whole Manipur in any exam, they will still try to blame you for no reason. Like; he is from a rich family that’s why he made it, he must be cheating, and he just passed a simple exam, so on.

When you are living in a society like this, why are you still afraid to do what you want? Remember that these voices are not music but noises. If your neighbour plays a loud music and you can’t tell to put off too. The only means is to play your favourite music louder than theirs to avoid them. When

somebody says, “you can’t do it,” go up to them and say, “Amazing movies don’t have good trailer, wait for the premiere show, Mr. second hand.”

You know why BMW, Mercedes, Lamborghinis are famous? It’s because of their engines and tires not for their looks. It’s okay even if we look like Maruti 800, we still have BMW’s engine. All love Superman even if he wears underwear outside, because of his capabilities. Never be down by your looks, one day your fan will be crazy about your style which you thought once that it was stupid.

If somebody is behind you, insulting you always, go up to them and tell them, “Thank you for telling me to be never a person like you.” You think you are unlucky to be poor when you see a rich person, you think you are unlucky to be poor when some don’t even have enough squares of meals a day. You think you are unlucky to be sick when some are being raped and killed every moment. You think you are unlucky to be in hungry when some don’t even have food for a month. There is always someone below, don’t give up, be an example for them to get up too. If you give up, you are telling the whole human race below you to be erased. When you are breathing now, you have the opportunity to feel the world, what can be more precious than this? If somebody disturbs you by calling you always, you can block his number, why are you trying to change your Simcard? Just be happy for those who love you.

(The writer can be reached at birkarnelzelzitthiyam3073@gmail.com; Facebook – Birkarnelzelzit – Young Thoughts; Twitter – Birkarnelzelzit, INSTAGRAM – Birkarnal)