Don’t delay fund release: ADB to State Govt

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, May 12: A team of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has made a field assessment of the projects being undertaken in the State with monetary assistance from ADB.

The team led by ADB India Director Kenycho Yukoima and team leader Anilkumar Motuwari landed here yesterday to inspect ADB funded projects specially Rengpang-Kasom Khullen Road and Imphal-Kangchup-Tamenglong road for which the State Government did not release funds in time even though the Centre had sanctioned the funds.

The ADB team met Chief Minister N Biren and Works Minister Th Biswajit this afternoon and apprised them about the inconveniences caused by non-release of funds in time for different projects.

In response, the Chief Minister assured the ADB team that there would not be any undue delay in releasing funds for ADB-funded projects.

The ADB team categorically stated that funding next phase of projects would be determined by the way the current projects are being executed.

They said that the ADB is keen to invest in Manipur as a special case.

Even though the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of DoNER had sanctioned Rs 277 crore for the two road projects being executed in the State, the State Govt held back the same amount for a prolonged and it prompted the ADB team to come to Imphal. The State Government presented a proposal of Rs 4000 crore to the ADB team for construction of roads in the State, informed a source.