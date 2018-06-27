‘Don’t discriminate’

IMPHAL, Jun 26: Hijam Dev Luxmi, Project Manager of Female Injecting Drug Users Targeted Intervention (FIDU TI) Project, Nirvana Foundation has claimed that discrimination and stigmatization from some sections of the society, particularly womenfolk, have posed certain hurdles to the implementation of harm reduction programmes and this in turn can cause the emergence of new HIV/AIDS infection among the Female Injecting Drug Users (FIDUs) in the State.

She made the statement at the observance of “International Day Against Drug Abuse And Illicit Trafficking” at Hotel Phou-oi-bee, North AOC, which was organised under the theme “Listen First-Listening to children and youth is the first step to help them grow safely”.

The function was organized by Nirvana Foundation and was sponsored by Manipur State Legal Services Authority (MASLSA).

Dev Luxmi went on to elaborate that many of the clients who use to come regularly to the NGO office and took the assistance of harm reduction programme have failed to turn up due to fear of discrimination and stigmatization.

She asserted that there were incidence of arrests of some FIDUs while coming to take help from the NGOs and shaming them in public through various means, including shaving or cutting of hair.

Such incidence even forced FIDUs to refrain from coming to HIV testing centres thus creating a big headache for the service providers in executing their responsibilities, she added.

She also appealed to the people not to discriminate and stigmatize drug addicts while assuring that the NGO will take the pivotal role in curtailing drug abuse and addiction menace in the State.

Speaking as the chief guest at the function, RK Memcha Devi, Registrar, High Court and Member Secretary, MASLSA, pointed out that reduction of supply, demand and rehabilitation of drug abusers/addicts is a must in the effort to curb the menace of drug in the society.

She informed that 1 out of 7 cases in Manipur High Court are related to drugs adding that it is high time for all to delve into the drug abuse problem and work to fight it sincerely.

However, it is necessary to sort out a feasible strategy for fighting the issue of drug abuse and addiction as drug abusers are also human beings and their rights cannot be violated in any way. Memcha further contended that drug users and FIDUs must also be allowed access to the benefits of the various Governmental schemes taken up for the public and asked Manipur AIDS Control Society (MACS) to inform them about the schemes taken up by the Government for drug users.

She also opined that there is a need for covering children in schools, colleges and other educational institutions as they are the ones who need to be protected from drugs and other intoxicants. Proper counselling must be provided to the children apart from creating awareness on the hazardous effects of drug abuse and addiction, she said.

The function was also attended by Sobhana Sorokhaibam, secretary, Nirvana Foundation, Radhabinod Sharma, IAS, Project Director, MACS and W Basu Singh, SP (NAB) as the president and guests of honour respectively.