Don’t impose : ATSUM, ANSAM, KSO to MUSU

Newmai News Network

IMPHAL, Jun 23: Expressing serious concern over the alleged threats and intimidations to some students within Manipur University “for their preoccupation with their studies” and for not participating in the ongoing agitation launched by the Manipur University Students’ Union (MUSU) demanding the removal of the Vice-Chancellor, the All Tribal Students’ Union, Manipur (ATSUM), the Kuki Students Organisation-General Headquarters (KSO-GHQ) and the All Naga Students’ Association, Manipur (ANSAM) have “advised” MUSU to refrain from “intimidating that is tantamount to human rights violation”. The three student bodies also asked MUSU to stop “harassing and imposing writs on the students against their wishes”

In a joint statement signed by Vareiyo Shatsang, president of the ATSUM, Paotinthang Lupheng, president of the KSO-GHQs and Joseph Adani, president of ANSAM, the three student organizations said that they will not tolerate “such threats and intimidations”.

“Claiming that the tribal students who are residing in the university hostel are subjected to immense mental and psychological torture with threats that they will not be allowed to stay in the hostel or their rooms will be locked if they do not participate in the agitation being launched,” the three student bodies alleged that the “The agitators also warned the hostellers that they will be deprived of food, electricity and water facility if they do not participate in the agitation”.

According to the three student bodies, an honourable conclusion can be brought to the impasse through a peaceful dialogue “in spite of confrontational approach and diluting the sanctity of the university”.

The ATSUM, the KSO-GHQs and the ANSAM questioned “why the scheduled examinations which were already initiated be put to a grinding halt.”

The ATSUM, the KSO-GHQs and the ANSAM expressed concern that the administrative block which is non-functional since day one of the agitation has caused serious harm to thousands of students affiliated under Manipur University. “As such the Government and the authority concerned should step in and ensure its immediate functioning,” they added.

The three student organizations pointed out that 35 colleges excluding private and aided colleges as well as premiere institutions in medical, technical, agriculture and sports function under Manipur University, directly or indirectly, are feeling the pinch of the closure of the varsity’s administrative block. “So, the proponents of the agitation should be willing to be held accountable for the losses that the students of Manipur had incurred from this agitation,” they maintained.

Demanding a resolution to the stalemate at the earliest through parleys, the apex tribal students’ bodies further “advised” the agitators to tread cautiously and with extreme caution so that the rights and sentiments of others are respected.