Don’t let emotion dictate protest : CM

Imphal, Feb 6, (DIPR)

Chief Minister N Biren Singh has urged the people of the State not to resort to any action guided by sheer emotion in any issue while speaking as the chief guest of the inauguration function of the newly constructed training cum production centre of Manipur Khadi and Village Industries Board (MKVIB) at Lamphelpat, Imphal West District today.

Reiterating the need for a thorough deliberation of the Citizenship Amendment Bill before coming to any conclusion, the Chief Minister stated that there are only two major changes in the latest amended Bill.

N Biren Singh also assured that the incumbent Government would never hesitate to work as per the wish of the people if it has merit.

Understanding the sentiments of the people of the State, the Government of Manipur has been pressing the Centre to insert a clause in CAB to protect the indigenous people of the State apart from asking for giving Presidential assent to Manipur People Bill, 2018, N Biren added.

The incumbent Government has also launched CMHT and Ayushman Bharat to enable people to get treatment free of cost and School Fagathansi to ensure quality education free of cost to all the children of the State, the CM stated.

Speaking at the occasion, Commerce and Industry Minister Th Biswajit stated that two cement factories would be set up in the State at the earliest.

Pointing out that big industries are not feasible and suitable in Manipur, the Minister urged the people to focus on developing Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME).

The Minister also said that the Government is working to revive Manipur Spinning Mill, Loitangkhunou as soon as possible. Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement ‘Khadi for Nation, Khadi for fashion,’ Biswajit urged every citizen of the State to buy one Khadi product each to support Khadi industry in the State.

In his presidential address, Oinam AC MLA and MKVIB Chairman L Radhakishore said that the Board (MKVIB) was established in September 1967. The intake capacity of the newly inaugurated training centre is 100 trainees per batch.