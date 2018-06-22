Don’t politicise MU crisis: BJP to Congress

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 21 : BJP Manipur Pradesh has categorically appealed to the Congress not to politicise and aggravate the crisis besieging Manipur University.

Notably, both Manipur University Students’ Union (MUSU) and Manipur University Teachers’ Association (MUTA) have been demanding dismissal of Prof AP Pandey from the post of Vice Chancellor.

With a purported objective to help resolve the crisis, a high level fact finding committee constituted by Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has been investigating into the crisis.

Speaking to media persons at their Nityaipat Chuthek office today, BJP Manipur Pradesh general secretary (administration) K Saratkumar appealed to the Congress party to stop their alleged attempt to aggravate the crisis.

He also appealed to the Congress party to retrace their steps in the interest of Manipur University students.

He further appealed to Congress party to rather facilitate a dialogue process between MUSU, MUTA and the VC so that the existing crisis is resolved amicably.

K Saratkumar, on behalf of BJP Manipur Pradesh, hailed the Union Cabinet for its decision to impose President Rule in Jammu and Kashmir for better governance.