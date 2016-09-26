Don’t tarnish BJP’s clean image

Sir,

Of late, Manipur has been witnessing influx of so-called political leaders into BJP for some political opportunism. These are the leaders who have been tried and tested by the electorates of Manipur. When the people of the State are crying for a transparent, corruption free and pro-people government, a host of corrupt leaders are planning to join the BJP. If the BJP which is shown zero-tolerance to corruption, nepotism and political dynasties welcome these so-called leaders into its fold, then it will be a case of “Old wine in a new bottle.”

People dream for a transformed Manipur.Now people are losing their hopes in this party, because the Manipur BJP seems to admit tainted politicians into this party. The Narendra-led Government at the centre had been installed on 26th May, 2014 and till date no major political or financial scandal has been taken place. Therefore, the Manipur BJP should not smear/ blacken the clean politics of our BJP national leaders who are putting in much efforts to usher in Ram Rajya or millennium period in India. So, the state BJP leaders should think twice in admitting political leaders from other parties like Indian National Congress, which is now a sinking ship. Or else, the people of Manipur may support other regional parties in the coming State general elections.

Yours faithfully,

AS Hongpro Shimray

Ningthi Village,

Ukhrul district