DP Panmei passes away

IMPHAL, Jan 27: Former Minister Digakthui Phianrongdiyang Panmei or DP Panmei in short passed away at Shija Hospital at around 4.30 am today.

He was admitted to Shija Hospital after he suffered a major stroke last week.

DP Panmei was a native of Azuram village of Tousem sub-division, Tamenglong district. He was born in 1946.

After serving as a Tamenglong ADC Member from 1984 to 1988, DP Panmei was elected to the State Assembly in 1995 from Tamei AC and he went on to become Cabinet Minister of Social Welfare Department.

He was also founder Principal of Christian Grammar School, Tamenglong. The former Minister’s funeral would be held at Town Baptist Church, Tamenglong district headquarters tomorrow.

DP Panmei is survived by two sons, three daughters and three grandchildren. Meanwhile, the Zeliangrong Baudi has expressed shock and sorrow over the sudden demise of DP Panmei. A condolence message sent by the Zeliangrong Baudi said that DP Panmei served as general secretary of the Zeliangrong People Convention and also as personal assistant to legendary freedom fighter Rani Gaidinliu at different points of time. “In his death, we have lost a committed and dedicated Zeliangrong leader who always stood for Zeliangrong unity”, the Zeliangrong Baudi lamented.

While praying for the departed soul to rest in pace in the heavenly abode, the Zeliangrong Baudi also conveyed solidarity to the bereaved family.