Dr Ibocha named

IMPHAL, Jun 22: Retired IPS officer Dr Soibam Ibocha has been appointed as the State Government’s representative for dialogue with militants groups which had signed SoO pact with the State Government and the Central Government.
The State Home Department issued an order to this effect today.
Notably, Dr S Ibocha retired from service as IGP (Administration).
IMPHAL, Jun 22: Retired IPS officer Dr Soibam Ibocha has been appointed as the State Government’s representative for dialogue with militants groups which had signed SoO pact with the State Government and the Central Government.