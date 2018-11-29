Dr IM’s book

IMPHAL, Nov 28 : A book orignally written in English by Dr Irengbam Mohendra Singh (Dr IM) and translated to Manipuri was released today at Sangai Hall, Hotel Imphal.

Dr IM was born at Uripok and is now settled at London.

The book written in English is titled “The origin of Meiteis of Manipur and Meiteilon is not an Tibeto-Burman language” and it was translated to Manipuri by Dr Soibam Ibomcha under the title “Manipuri Meeteisingi Hourakpham Amashung Meiteilonsi Tibeto-Burman Manung Chanba Lon Natte.”

The function which was organised by KD Publication, Kongba Bazar Imphal, was graced by Manipur Public Service Commission Chairman, Konsam Himalay as chief guest.

Dr Irengbam Mohendra Singh, Dr Soibam Ibocha Singh, Wangjing AC MLA, Paonam Brojen, Professor Ch Yashowanta and Professor MC Arunkumar also attended the function.

Speaking as chief guest of the event, Konsam Himalay said that the ambition of Dr Soibam to translate the book of Dr IM Singh is worth praising as the book will help the students to understand the State’s history more.

Appealing the public to read the book and promote the language, Dr IM Singh said that the Meeteis/Meiteis did not migrate from other place but lived in the State from the beginning.