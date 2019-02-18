Dr Kishan, Token, Rajen remembered

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 17: Mapari Ningsingkhol Lup (MANIL) chairman, S Tikendrajit Singh, has conveyed that the State Government has given nod to initiate construction works for the development of Ningshing Park in the memory of late Dr Thingnam Kishan, Yumnam Token and Aribam Rajen, who were mercilessly and brutally murdered by alleged functionaries of NSCN (IM) on February 17, 2009.

The chairman also declared that MANIL will strive for progression of the pending case of the three deceased persons at the Court concerned.

He made the statement during the 10th death anniversary observation of Dr Thingnam Kishan, Yumnam Token and Aribam Rajen which was organized by MANIL at Mapari Ningsingkol near Cheirap Court, Uripok, today.

It may be mentioned that the then Kasom Khullen SDO Dr Thingnam Kishan and his two subordinate staff Yumnam Token and Aribam Rajen, were found brutally murdered at Taphou, along Imphal-Dimapur road, on February 17, 2009, a few days after they were abducted.

Later, multiple functionaries of NSCN (IM), including Lt Col Hopeson Ningshen and three of his accomplices, were found guilty in the triple murder case.

Hopeson Ningshen was awarded life imprisonment by the Court while two other convicts are still at large. Another accomplice has already expired.

Speaking at the event, Tikendrajit went on to exude confidence that the park which will be developed in the memory of Dr Thingnam Kishan, Yumnam Token and Aribam Rajen, will be completed before next year’s death anniversary observation. Highlighting the different kinds of struggle the JAC went through in the effort to deliver justice in the triple murder case, the chairman lauded the role played by Manipur Legislative Speaker Yumnam Khemchand at the time when he was the convener of the said JAC.

Maintaining that the JAC had faced all kinds of hurdles towards bringing justice in the triple murder case and in successfully exposing the NSCN (IM)’s act of terrorism, through poster campaign conducted in both the hills and valley regions, which led to the handing of the triple murder case to the CBI and awarding of befitting punishment to the culprits, Tikendrajit asserted that the move was the brainchild of Khemchand while he was the convenor.

He then declared that MANIL, which was formed after the JAC dissolved, will now work for the progression of the pending case of Dr Thingnam Kishan, Yumnam Token and Aribam Rajen at the Court.

Retired IAS officer K Radhakumar who attended as the guest of honour ackonwledged the sacrifice of Dr Thingnam Kishan, Yumnam Token and Aribam Rajen.

He asserted that Kishan, Token and Rajen declined the repeated demands from the miscreants to give shares from the NREGA funds of a hill area and sacrificed their lives as a consequence of their refusal to misuse the same fund.

Saying that the good quality of a person is determined by the deeds done by him/her, Radhakumar opined that society should stop encouraging shady dealings.

Family members, MANIL members and people led by Manipur Legislative Assembly Speaker Yumnam Khemchand paid floral tributes to the portraits of Dr Thingnam Kishan, Yumnam Token and Aribam Rajen during the function.

On the other hand, Khemchand abstained from sitting on the dais to respect the State Government’s decision of staying away from any function for two days as a mark of paying homage to the martyrs of Pulwama Attack.