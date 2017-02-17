The 8th death anniversary of Dr Th Kisan, Token and Rajen who were hacked to death in the most brutal manner by NSCN-IM would be observed tomorrow at the Mapari Ningshingkol near Cheirap Court complex, Uripok.

Notably, Kasom Khullen SDO Dr Kisan and his staff Token and Rajen were abducted by NSCN-IM cadres on February 13, 2009 and they were found killed with spade, axe and boulders near Lukhrabi Thong, Senapati district in the morning of February 17 same year. Speaking to media persons about the 8th death anniversary at Manipur Press Club here today, Mapari Ningshingkol Lup secretary Y Kapur said that the death anniversary function would not be mere remembrance of the victims of the brutality of NSCN-IM. The death anniversary function would be attended by leaders of different communities. The State’s past, present and the future would be deliberated at length at the gathering.

The basic idea behind the function is to resolve different issues and problems before they aggravate to the level of crises, Kapur said. He then appealed to all the people cutting across community lines to participate in the death anniversary function.