Dr L Muhindro to participate in IPSA World Congress of Political Science

BISHNUPUR, Jul 6

Dr Laitonjam Muhindro, Head of department of Human Rights, S Kula Women’s College, Nambol has been invited to attend 25th IPSA World Congress of Political Science organised by the International Political Science Association (IPSA) in Australia.

The congress under the theme ‘Borders and Margins’ will be held from July 21 to 25 in Brisbane, Australia.

Dr L Muhindro is son of (L) L Ibotombi and L Madhumati Devi of Pishum Ningom Leirak, Imphal West.

The world congress is held every two years in different countries where many eminent personalities gathered to discuss different issues of Political Science, Human Rights, International relations, Public Administration and other social issues.

Dr Muhindro will present a paper entitled ‘Democracy, Corruption and Electoral Integrity in India’s North East’ during the congress, said a statement of the Principal of S Kula Women’s College Dr N Joykumar Singh.

He is also associated with National Election Studies under CSDS, New Delhi as State Supervisor under Professor S Mangi (State Coordinator).

His participation will be sponsored by University Grants Commission, New Delhi.

More than 8,500 scholars/political scientist will be participating the congress.