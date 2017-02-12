Dr Meinya raises blockade issue in LS

IMPHAL, Feb 11 : Dr Thokchom Meinya raised the issue of economic blockade imposed by the United Naga Council (UNC) in the Lok Sabha’s Union Budget General discussion.

Speaking at the discussion, he said, “Let us take the case of the more than 100 days long economic blockade on the two National Highways of Manipur called by the UNC. The Union Government has practically and absolutely failed to end the three month long economic blockade imposed on the only lifelines of the State”.

The people of the State are facing insurmountable hardships as prices of essential commodities including petroleum products have skyrocketed and life saving drugs are in acute shortage.

“The long awaited tripartite talk of the Union Government, State Government and the UNC was initiated on February 3 but on February 7, the UNC’s presidential council meeting decided to continue the blockade and on the other end the State Assembly election notification came out”, he said.

He pointed out that nobody seemed to care any more and only the common people have been made to suffer in the end.

“Economic blockade is not the right way and is a crime against humanity. It has created hatred among us, let us stop it. I urge the UNC to immediately call off the economic blockade. I strongly urge the Union Government to immediately intervene and help the State Government to mitigate the situation before it is too late”, he added.