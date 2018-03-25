Dr Najma opens NE lady advocates’ meet

Imphal, Mar 24 (DIPR)

Governor Dr Najma Heptulla inaugurated a two-day North East lady Advocates’ conference at the Durbar Hall, Raj Bhavan today.

The conference is being organised by Adhivakta Parishad, Manipur in association with Legal Cell, Manipur University today.

Telling her experience in Parliament pertaining to law, Dr Najma Heptulla said that democracy in the country rests on Legislature, Judiciary and Executive. True democracy thrives where these three pillars are well-balanced.

Under the sacrosanct guidelines of the Indian Constitution, their roles are well-defined and complement each other. The democratic system in the country is likely to be hobbled if the three pillars act discordantly. The judiciary is recognised as the guardian of law and it is the Advocates who enable effective delivery of justice.

The world today is well-informed and the citizens are very conscious of their rights and duties under the law. Moreover, it is the age where accessibility to justice is of prime consideration and ‘justice at your doorstop’ is the tagline.

The responsibility of the lawyer fraternity in such a scenario has multiplied manifold. They have to remain ever ready for dispensation of justice in a truthful and efficient manner and should remain ever vigilant to prevent any miscarriage of justice.

The lady advocates have a special responsibility while dealing with women related issues. The Governor also urged the lady advocates to empathise more with those women seeking justice in the male dominated society.

The Governor added that Akhil Adhivakta Parishad is an all India organisation of lawyers working for National renaissance. Since its inception in 1992, the Parishad is trying to unite all Nationalist lawyer organisations in the country to work for resurrecting National and patriotic spirit among the Advocates, to make them conscious of the social problems and involve them in providing solutions to the same.

The conference is one such initiative of the organisation to better equip the lady advocates in the North East to meet the gender related challenges and human rights violations.

Though women in the North Eastern States generally enjoy a more liberal space in the society than their counterparts in other parts of the country, they do have their share of domestic and societal woes and hoped for a transformation in these regions, Dr Najma said.

As part of the programme, weightlifter Padmashree S Mirabai Chanu, social worker RK Mema and women activist G Satyabhama were felicitated.

As Mirabai Chanu is abroad, her mother Tombi Leima represented the champion weightlifter.

Vice president and general secretary of Adhivakta Parishad, Meira Kharakar and Binodkumar Roy, president Adhivakta Parishad, Manipur I Jugeshwar Singh and Secretary Adhivakta Parishad Manipur and also the Additional Advocate General Salam Rupachandra were on the dais.

Lady advocates of the North Eastern region with the exception of Arunachal Pradesh attended the programme.