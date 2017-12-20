Dr Ngaseppam Iboyaima wins Mahadeviah Award

IMPHAL, Dec 19: The Dr M Mahadeviah Award, a prestigious recognition for significant contribution to the development of food processing industries in the country, has been conferred to Dr Ngaseppam Iboyaima from Sagolband Tera Keithel.

Dr Ng Iboyaima is presently working as senior principal Scientist, Department of Fruit and Vegetable Technology, CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute in Mysore.