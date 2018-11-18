Dr Yaronsho elected NPF’s Ukl ADC leader

Ukhrul, Nov 17 : Follo-wing the resignation of Ukhrul ADC Chairman Dickson Kamkara, NPF Ukhrul unit held an emer-gency meeting today and unanimously elected Dr Yaronsho Ngalung as the new leader of NPF Ukhrul Autonomous District Council.

According to a statement of NPF general secre- tary Ukhrul Division, Yang-mi Ruivah, a meeting was held at the party office in Ukhrul as per the directive of NPF Manipur State office in connection with the resignation of UADC chairman K Dickson.

The meeting invited all NPF ADC Members, NPF division officials including presidents, general secretaries of all units and divi- sional frontal organizations of Ukhrul district and thoroughly deliberated and gave consent to the decision and directive of the NPF State Unit.

Later, the incumbent UADC chairman K Dickson submitted his formal resignation letter to the Governor in accordance with the provision of the Manipur Autonomous District Council Act through the Deputy Commissioner, Ukhrul to execute necessary procedures of conducting the election for appointing the new chairman without delay.

The letter was submitted in the presence of ADC Members and party functionaries, added the statement.

It may be mentioned that K Dickson was elected from 4 DCC, Nungbi on NPF ticket and took charge as Chairman in August 2017, after the resignation of the former chairman in July 2017.