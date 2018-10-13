Draws, huge win mark Day 5 of Footgal 2018

CCPur, Oct 12 (DIO)

It was a mixed bag of exciting draws and overwhelming win that marked today’s business of the ongoing Footgal 2018 – 5 A-side night Futsal, organized jointly by the District Administration, Churachandpur and Lamka Core at Rayburn HS premises.

In the rain-soaked first encounter of the day, The Good Guys held GM Frisky Sisters to a thrilling 1-1 stalemate. It was GM Frisky Sister who took control of the pace and momentum early, putting pressure on the Good Guys before finally breaking through with a goal from Vahneichong. However, The Good Guys, who looked dauntless, brought the game level when Moibiaksiam found the back of their rivals’ net. Despite several attempts from both ends, match ended in a pulsating 1-1 draw.

Meanwhile, HOMES Football Academy secured themselves of a full point against Siloam Wielding with a comprehensive 8-0 win in the second match of the day. HOMES FA’s Ruby proved her class as she went ruthlessly on the scoring spree to complete five goals for her team. Carolyn completed her hat-trick to cap a massive 8-0 win against hapless Siloam Wielding.

The third and last match also saw Hoihte FC playing out a thrilling 1-1 draw with Lamka Sports Club. First, Lamka SC suffered a setback when Niangsangi of Hoihte FC slotted home the lead for her team. However, Lamka SC equalized against the run of the play when Bibi Khuptong chipped in a brilliant shot which sent their rivals’ custodian the wrong way. Although both teams were eager to find the winner, their efforts prove futile as none of the teams could break the deadlock.