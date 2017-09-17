Draws mark SH 1st Div League

KANGPOKPI, Sep 16: Motbung Youth Club held P Moulding Youth Club to a 2-2 draw while Khunkho Youth Club and Leimakhong Bazar Youth Club settled for a 1-1 draw in today’s matches of Late Pu Letgoulen Doungel Memorial Sadar Hills 1 st Division League at Brig Thomas Ground, Kangpokpi.

In the first match, Mangminthang hit a brace for P Moulding Youth Club. He opened the account in the 18 th minute of the match to end the first half 1-0.

He found the net again in the 67th minute to double the lead. Spurred by the lead, MYC launched its offensive and started their raids through all the flanks and lengths.

An own goal from nervous Kamminlal of PMYC somehow turned the game and made it easy for the opponents as he reduced the score to a one goal deficit in the 71st minute. Forward Satlenthang of MYC stole the spotlight in the 79th minute as he side-stepped few defenders to score and restore parity.

Lunkithang of Motbung YC was yellow carded in the 8th minute.

In the second match, Manglal of Leimakhong Bazar YC slotted a goal early in the 4th minute. But Seiminlal of Khunkho YC levelled the score in the 26th minute.

The second- half ended goalless with both teams unable to find much space in the forward lines. Pathong of Khunkho YC was booked yellow card in the 79 th minute.

Group A leader FC Kangchup will face P Moulding Youth Club in the first match while Group B leader Phailengkot Youth Club will face its rival Sahei Sporting Club in the second match on September 18.