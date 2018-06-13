IMPHAL, Jun 12: Officers and staff of Manipur Pollution Control Board (MPCB) launched a drive against plastic bags at Singjamei Keithel today.

Speaking to the media persons, MPCB scientist Khumanthem Tomba said that since yesterday, MPCB (under the supervision of its Chairman L Radhakishore) has been launching a drive against polythene bags whose thickness is less than 50 micrometer/micron following the announcement made by Chief Minister N Biren Singh to ban such plastics on World Environment Day.

He said that the Ministry of Forest and Environment, India, has banned the use of plastics (with thickness less than 50 micron) since 2016.

A similar notification banning such plastics was also issued for the State on September 12, 2017.

Plastic has become an indispensable part of life. As such it is imperative to use plastic cautiously and properly.

Plastics whose thickness are less than 50 micron are banned because most of it are usually use and throw products which rapidly pollutes the environment.

This in turn cause various harmful effects to humans, animals and plants.

On the other hand, such kind of plastics can be manufactured on large scale with low costs and as such they usually flood the market in large quantities, he explained.

The scientist informed that burning the plastic to dispose them adds to air pollution.

If humans breathe in such kinds of fumes, they can develop various kinds of respiratory and heart diseases.

Replying to a query, Tomba said that drives will be launched against plastics imported from Myanmar, without any kind of prior notice by MPCB.

The State Government is also trying to devise a system to establish a collection centre where people can be paid Rs 9-13 per kilogram of plastics so that they may be recycled.

He added that the drive against plastics will also be carried out at various parts of the State as well.