"Register Now for Inclusion/Correction/Exclusion in/from Eroll" at www.ceomanipur.nic.in / www.nvsp.in
February 10, 2017 11:08 am

The Sangai Express

Largest Circulated NewsPaper in Manipur

Sangai Digest

Driver abducted

208 0

One auto-rickshaw driver has been abducted by suspected Thadou People’s Liberation Army (TPLA) in connection with a monetary demand.
Robin Thapa (26) s/o Kumar of Kanglatongbi AR Colony was abducted by suspected TPLA cadres between Motbung and Keithelmanbi at around 9 am today, informed a source.
It is reported that the militant group served monetary demands to auto-rickshaw associations operating along the highway particularly in between Sekmai and Motbung last month.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!
78 queries in 0.162 seconds.