One auto-rickshaw driver has been abducted by suspected Thadou People’s Liberation Army (TPLA) in connection with a monetary demand.
Robin Thapa (26) s/o Kumar of Kanglatongbi AR Colony was abducted by suspected TPLA cadres between Motbung and Keithelmanbi at around 9 am today, informed a source.
It is reported that the militant group served monetary demands to auto-rickshaw associations operating along the highway particularly in between Sekmai and Motbung last month.
Driver abducted
