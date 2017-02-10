Driver abducted

One auto-rickshaw driver has been abducted by suspected Thadou People’s Liberation Army (TPLA) in connection with a monetary demand.

Robin Thapa (26) s/o Kumar of Kanglatongbi AR Colony was abducted by suspected TPLA cadres between Motbung and Keithelmanbi at around 9 am today, informed a source.

It is reported that the militant group served monetary demands to auto-rickshaw associations operating along the highway particularly in between Sekmai and Motbung last month.