Driver found dead

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 30: One driver of a tipper truck was found dead inside his truck under suspicious circum-stances at Irengbam, Bish- nupur district under Nambol police station this morning.

The deceased has been identified as one Thiyam Shamo of Keinou Thongthak Awang Leikai.

He left home last afternoon. As family members rang his mobile phone repeatedly in the night, the phone was eventually switched off, sources said.

The tipper truck was seen parked on the Irengbam road since early morning today.

As some local people checked the truck, they saw one man lying dead inside the truck. Later the deceased turned out to be Thiyam Shamo, said the sources.

After closely examining the driver’s cabin of the truck by a team of Forensic Science Laboratory, police retrieved the body.