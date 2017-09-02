Driver of hit and run case surrenders

Kpi, Sep 1 : The driver of the alleged hit and run case, that occurred along NH-1 on the evening of August 28 in between Karaopokpi and Heikakpokpi, reportedly surrendered to the KSO yesterday.

Four girl students of Pallel High School were grievously wounded in the incident and as of now, two of the students who sustained severe injuries on their heads and legs and were admitted to Shija Hospital are still recuperating at the hospital.

Information Secretary of KSO-GHQ, David L Gangte, stated that the family of the driver has surrendered to KSO yesterday and claimed full responsibility for the incident.

The KSO Machi Block has notified the matter to the police authority for further necessary action, he said.

However, the families of the victim and the driver have mutually agreed for the case to be settled as per Kuki customary law and the matter has also been conveyed to the police accordingly, David aserted.

He continued that the driver, who is a minor, has claimed that the whole incident was entirely an accident and the vehicle is now in police custody.

KSO, Tengnoupal and KSO, Machi lauded the efforts of Kakching police who wasted no time in investigating the case that led to the surrender of the driver.