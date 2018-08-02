Driver sent to NIA custody

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 1: Thokchom Diamond (31), driver of Saikul MLA Yamthong Haokip, was produced before the Special Court, NIA, Manipur and taken into three days police remand for custodial interrogation (till August 3) following the two days NIA raid at the Mantripukhri residence of the MLA from July 30.

Thokchom Diamond s/o Sunil of Kwakeithel Mayai Koibi, along with the seized arms were produced before the Court at Cheirap Court complex today at around noon by NIA in connection with the arms missing from 2nd Manipur Rifles Arms Kote , along with a prayer for 3 days remand for custodial interrogation.

The Court satisfied with the prayer remanded Diamond to police custody till August 3.

NIA team also produced gold weighing around 3 kilograms, a huge amount of money (mostly Rs 2000 notes) and five firearms (including three large firearms and two small arms, including a 9mm Beretta).

While coming out from the Court room, the NIA team was seen carrying a steel trunk, bags and the firearms firmly sealed.

On the other hand, according to a reliable source, the arrested driver is a relative of Laishram Anil (32) s/o Ibomcha of Kwakeithel Soibam Leikai who was earlier formally arrested by NIA in the same case (along with four other for custodial interrogation) and who is presently lodged in Sajiwa Central Jail.

Yesterday, NIA, after conducting the raid at the residence of Yamthong Haokip, lodged an FIR against the MLA and his driver in connection with arms missing case.