Drivers, teachers poised to join strike

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 12: Lending support to the ongoing cease work strike being spearheaded by the JAC of AMTUC and AMGEO, members (drivers) of the All Manipur Drivers and Technicians Association started wearing black badges from today and they are likely to join the cease work strike from June 15.

Notably, the Manipur Government Services Federation (MGSF), Manipur Secretariat Services Association (MSSA) and the Manipur State Pensioners’ Union (MSPU) had withdrawn from the agitation after they signed an MoU with the State Government on June 8.

However, many employees of Government offices are still staying away from their normal duties.

Government teachers too have already decided to join the cease work strike from June 15.

According to a JAC functionary, employees of most Government offices located at Lamphelpet including Education(S), SCERT, Imphal West Treasury, Cooperative Department etc stayed away from their normal duties today too which is the 82nd day of the cease work strike.

Supporting the cease work strike, employees of DIPR, Transport office, Social Welfare office, Town Planning Department and different offices located within the secured office complex of North AOC too stayed away from their official duties.

Employees of ZEO Zone I staged a protest demonstration near Khoyathong Pukhri Achouba.

Government teachers from Primary level to Higher Secondary level have already decided to join the cease work strike from June 15 and a joint meeting has been convened on June 14.

Taking strong exception to the MoU signed between the State Government and MGSF, MSSA and MSPU on June 8, the JAC functionary decried that it was in violation of employees’ rights.

Asking whether MGSF, MSSA and MSPU can take responsibility for violating employees’ rights, the functionary questioned as to why they signed the MoU in haste.

The way the MoU was signed completely undermined the JAC’s struggle for the rights of Government employees, workers and pensioners, he decried.

The JAC’s charter of demands includes hiking medical allowances of pensioners from the Rs 300 to Rs 500.

Asking whether this demand is encompassed by the MoU, he asked the MSPU as to why they reconciled with the Government if the same demand is not covered.

Charging that the MGSF was formed by a handful of employees, the JAC functionary asserted that they will never accept the MoU signed against the common interest of employees.

On the other hand, the Government has been conspiring to create divisions among employees.

He went on to ask how they could come forward for talks when the warrant of arrest issued against JAC leaders has not been withdrawn.