Drug bust in Aizawl

IMPHAL, Sep 18: A combined team of BSF Int wing Lunglei and Spl Narcotic cell of Aizawl police seized Rs 41 lakh worth of heroin at an international black market at Ramhlun Veng, Aizawl, said a statement issued by BSF, Lunglei

Sh L Haolai, DC/G BSF Lunglei stated that the team was pursuing the contraband for a while and led them from Lunglei to Aizawl, where it was seized, along with the arrest of a woman named Vanlahriati (28) of Sesih in Champhai from a tailor shop. The contraband originated from Myanmar and was planned to be passed on to another courier, who would take it further to the international market.