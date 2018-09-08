Drug cartel busted

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 7 : A combined team of NAB, led by Th Brinda, Additional SP/NAB and Khamnam Robin-son, Additional SP, Teng- noupal police, busted a powerful drug cartel and arrested six individuals on September 5 and 6 from different locations at Imphal and Moreh.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Sahid Farooque and KM Amzad Khan of Lilong Awang Leikai, Thoubal district, Md Jaan Allauddin Khan of Moreh ward no 8, Tengnoupal district, Jeman-dar Manoharmayum Sanjit Sharma of Singjamei Bhei-gyapati Leikai, Imphal East, 1st MR attached to CDO/IE, now on three months roster duty at Moreh, Havildar Mayanglambam Roshan Singh of Malom Awang Leikai, Imphal West, 7th IRB attached to CDO/IW, now on three months duty roster at Moreh and Nemneichong alias Chong Haokip of Moreh ward no 8 near Ngamkhai Veng, Moreh, Tengnoupal district. A press release issued by PRO Manipur Police Department stated that a sum of Rs 8,46,500 (in Indian currency notes) along with several incriminating documents and articles were recovered during the operation.

It stated that a case has been registered at NAB-PS and investigation is going on.