Drug peddler held

IMPHAL, Dec 2: Acting on a reliable information, a team of Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB) police station arrested one drug peddler from Thoubal Moijing Lamkhai area yesterday, claimed PRO Police in a press release.

He has been identified as Md Rakibur Rahaman (34) s/o (L) Md Hasamuddin of Thoubal Moijing Mayai Leikai.

The police team seized 1 kg of Brown Sugar valued about 15 lakh in local market and other incriminating articles from his possession. A case was registered at NAB police station and investigation is on, the release said.