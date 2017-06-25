Drugs seized

Narcotic Cell, Imphal West and Narcotic Affairs and Border, Imphal East seized banned drug items worth lakhs of rupees from different locations today.

According to reports, a combined team of NAB, Narcotic Cell and district police Imphal East under the instruction of SP K Kabib conducted a raid at Porompat Pangal Leirak and seized 484 numbers of SP tablet, 100 numbers of N-10 tablet and 90 numbers of WY tablet from the possession of Md Fazal (33) s/o (L) Itomba.

The arrested person along with the seized drugs has been handed over to Porompat police station.

On the other hand, a team of Narcotic Cell, Imphal West led by OC Narcotic Cell K Ranjit under the supervision of SP Themting Ngashangva apprehended a man along with huge quantity of banned drugs from near Khabam Lamkhai Panthoi Shanglen.

He is identified as Letkholal Mate (29) s/o Onngam Mate of Lhangom Veng, Moreh presently staying at Khabam Lamkhai. The police team found 200 pieces of WY tablet worth around Rs 15 lakh from his possession.

The arrested person along with the seized banned drugs has been handed over to Heingang police station.