Drugs seized

SHILLONG, Sep 27: Customs officials of NER Shillong have seized WY tablets (methamphetamine) worth Rs 19.7 crore in the international market from two individuals from Manipur namely Letminlun Khongsai (27) from Moreh and Sailesh Singh (44) of Imphal yesterday from a hideout out at Killing village in Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya, said Deputy Commissioner of Customs Preventive, Isaac Kharkongor in a press briefing today.

He said the psychotropic substances were found concealed inside spare tyres and in the rear wall of a vehicle bearing Assam registration number. The drug was brought from Manipur and was to be delivered to a person believed to be the kingpin in a rented house at Killing village, he said.

The final destination of the tablets is likely Bangladesh through Meghalaya sector of the Indo-Bangladesh border, he added.

Meghalaya being a peaceful State with no major law and order problem has become a safe haven for international drug syndicates which are using it as a transit route of drugs from Myanmar to Bangladesh, he said. Both the arrested individuals have been booked under the NDPS Act, 1985. Interrogation of the two has led to some new details about other persons involved in the case. Further investigation is on to nab them, he said.