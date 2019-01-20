Drugs seized

TENGNOUPAL, Jan 19 : The Tengnoupal Battalion of 26 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South) seized a huge cache of drugs containing 12000 numbers of World is Yours (WY) tablets, 96 grams of heroin and 1.644 kg of brown sugar at Permanent Vehicle Check Post (PVCP) Khudengthabi yesterday.

The team of Tengnoupal Battalion found the items concealed inside a Maruti Brezza travelling from Moreh to Shillong at around 5 pm.

According to a statement of Assam Rifles IGAR (South), the drugs were seized following a specific information regarding transportation of contraband items.

The driver who is a resident of Kangpokpi district confessed his involvement in carrying the contraband, upon questioning.

The driver and the contraband drugs along with the vehicle were handed over to Anti Smuggling Unit, Custom Division Imphal.