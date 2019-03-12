Drugs seized

IMPHAL, Mar 12: Shangshak Battalion, under 10 Sector Assam Rifles of IGAR(South), apprehended a drug peddler near Mahadev Camp on NH-202 today.
The individual was carrying 7 kgs of processed opium on his motorcycle worth around Rs 7 lakh in the open market.
The apprehended man, identified as Hegin Baite (26) of New Saibol, Saikul, has been booked at Litan PS for further proceedings.

