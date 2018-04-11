Drugs seized, UG cadres apprehended

IMPHAL, Apr 10: A team of NAB-PS, Manipur today arrested one person namely Md Anwar Ali (45) s/o Md Abdul Rahaman of Lilong Atoukhong, Thoubal for illegal possession of 335 grams of Heroin powder, 715 pieces of SP capsules, 1400 nos. WY (amphetamine) tablets and other incriminating articles were also seized from his possession, claimed PRO Police in a press release. A case has been registered at NAB-PS, Manipur and investigation is on.

Further, a team of NAB-PS, Manipur arrested two persons, namely, Md Najiya Khan @ Apik (29) s/o Md Abdul Hakim of Lilong Atoukhong and Md Sajid Khan (27) s/o Abdul Hakim of Lilong Atoukhong respectively for illegal possession of 90 pieces of SP capsules today. Other incriminating articles were also seized from their possession. A case has been registered at NAB-PS, Manipur and investigation is going on. On the other hand, acting on reliable information, a combined team of Bishnupur district police commando Bishnupur and 5 JAKRIF recovered a huge cache of automatic weapons of unknown cadres of KYKL at Ishok Makha Leikai on April 8 at around 7.30 am. During the operation, one AK-56 Rifle fixed butt, four AK-Rifles folding with five numbers of magazine, one A-4 Rifle with UBGL and three numbers of M-16 Rifle with one magazine were recovered from an abandoned fish farm. A case has been registered at Wangoi-PS and investigation is on, the release said.

Also acting on a reliable information, a combined team of Imphal East Commando and 6th Assam Rifle arrested one active member of KCP-MC (Progressive group) organisation, namely, Md. Aslam @ Majit @ Alam @ Anwar (28) s/o Md Samad of Sora Makha Leikai on April 8 at around 4.50 pm. He was involved in hurling a hand grenade at DM College. Further, it was revealed that he was given Rs 40,000 for buying four hand grenades from Moreh. Incriminating articles were seized from his possession. A case has been registered at Porompat Police Station and investigation is on. Further, a combined team of Imphal West Commando and 5th JAK R1F, Mayang Imphal, COB acting on a tip-off arrested one S/S Corporal of PREPAK (Pro) organization, namely, Heikrujam Dashubanta @ Chinglen (25) s/o (L) Neta Singh of Sekmaijing Awang Leikai on April 8 at around 4 pm. A case has been registered at Mayang Imphal PS and investigation is on, it added.