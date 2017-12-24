Drugs worth around Rs 2 lakh seized

IMPHAL, Dec 23: Imphal East district police arrested three individuals including a Rifleman of the 4th Indian Reserved Battalion, and seized a huge quantity of World is Yours (WY) tablets and Spasmo Proxyvon capsules worth around Rs 2 lakh in three different incidents today.

The arrested individuals along with the seized drugs were displayed before media persons at Imphal East SP conference hall in the afternoon.

Briefing media persons, Imphal East SP K Kabib said that at around 9 am today, a team of Imphal East police commando, under the command of DSP (Ops) RK Saklemba and led by OC, Inspector B Lunthang Vaiphei, was on patrol duty in and around Khergao Sabal Leikai and arrested one Md Amamuddin alias Ethem (55) s/o Md Najamuddin of Khergao Sabal Leikai along with 810 Spasmo Proxyvon capsules worth around Rs 25,000.

The arrested individual along with the seized items have been handed over to Porompat police station for taking up necessary legal actions, he added.

In the second incident, another team of Imphal East district police conducted patrolling duties in and around Khurai Heikrumakhong area and arrested one Md Ibungo alias Tabo (29) s/o Md Maniruddin of Khurai Heikrumakhong.

The police also seized 506 WY tablets (worth around Rs 50,000) wrapped in a handkerchief from the possession of the individual.

The individual along with the seized drugs have been handed over to Heingang police station.

In the third incident, the same police team conducted patrolling in and around Checkon tribal market area at around 12.30 pm and detained one individual on suspicion.

While checking the individual, identified as Douthanglen Haokip (33) s/o Thanglun Haokip of Molnom village, Churachandpur, the police found five packets containing around 1000 numbers of WY tablets (worth around Rs 1 lakh) in his possession.

The individual was also revealed to be a Rifleman of 4th IRB posted at Taphao IRB post, Ukhrul.

K Kabib further stated that information has been forwarded to the Commandant of 4th IRB regarding the incident for taking up necessary departmental enquiry against the individual.

The arrested individual along with the seized items have been handed over to Porompat police station.