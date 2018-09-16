Drugs worth over Rs 1 Cr seized

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 15 : In continuation of back to back recoveries of contraband drugs, Tengnoupal Battalion of 26 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South) seized 40,000 number of WY tablets from inside the dash board and gear box of a vehicle.

In a statement, PRO of Assam Rifles said that acting on specific inputs from sources of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), a silver coloured Wagon R car was travelling from Moreh to Pallel was stopped at the PVCP, Khudengthabi for checking today at about 2 pm.

On thorough checking of the baggage and vehicle, WY tablets were found inside the dash board and gear box of the vehicle, said the PRO and added that the approximate cost of the drug is Rs 2 crore.

DRI however said the seized drugs is worth Rs 1.2 Crore in the international market.

The apprehendee LD Shokhokhai (36) of Moreh Part-1, Tengnoupal district along with recovered items have been handed over to Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Imphal.

In yet another instance Tengnoupal Battalion apprehended one gold smuggler carrying 08 gold biscuits weighing 1.33 kgs worth approximately Rs 39.9 lakh at PVCP, Khudengthabi today at around 3 pm.

DRI again put the worth of the gold at Rs forty lakh, sixty five thousand and 8.

The gold was recovered from a white coloured bus going from Moreh to Imphal when it was stopped at PVCP, Khudengthabi for checking.

On thorough checking of baggage and bus, gold of foreign origin was found inside the slippers of one of the passengers of the bus.

During interrogation, apprehendee revealed that he was handed over the gold by an unknown person in Moreh and was told that someone would come and collect the same at Imphal. He was promised a sum of Rs 8,000 for the delivery.

The arrested has been identified as Md Muhammuddin (65) of Lilong Haoreibi, Thoubal district. The recovered gold biscuits along with the apprehendee were handed over to DRI, Imphal.