Drugs worth Rs 1.7 Cr seized

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, May 21 : Personnel of 12 Assam Rifles of 26 Sector under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South) apprehended one drug smuggler carrying Heroin and WY tabs worth Rs1.70 Crore at Khudengthabi today at about 12 pm.

Based on specific input regarding the smuggling of contraband items, a silver coloured Maruti Eeco Van travelling from Moreh to Imphal was stopped for checking at Khudengthabi.

While frisking and carrying out thorough check of the vehicle and driver, a total of 230 grams of Heroin and 11000 number of WIY tablets worth Rs 1.70 Crore were found hidden inside the tool kit bag of the driver of the van.

During interrogation, the driver (55) of Tengnoupal, revealed that he was carrying the contraband items to Churachandpur and he was promised a sum of Rs 15,000/- on delivery at Churachandpur. The apprehendee along with recovered items was handed over to Moreh police station for further investigation. Since Jan 2018 Assam Rifles has seized contraband drugs worth Rs 43 Crore along National Highway 102.