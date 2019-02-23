Drugs worth Rs 1.75 Cr seized

IMPHAL, Feb 22 : Tengnoupal Battalion of 26 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of IGAR (South) again apprehended a drug smuggler carrying Brown Sugar and Heroin worth approximately Rs 1.75 crore from Khudengthabi check post today. Based on specific inputs from a reliable source, AR troops of Khudengthabi Post stopped a red coloured i20 car bearing registration No MN 06LA 7405 travelling from Moreh to Imphal for checking.

While carrying out a thorough checking of the vehicle, 50 packets of brown sugar and seven packets of heroin were found hidden inside the hollow channels running on both sides of the chassis of the vehicle.

The apprehendee identified himself as Md Ziaur Rahman (25) , S/o Basirur Rahaman of Uchiwa Awang Leikai, Thoubal district. The individual along with the contraband was handed over to Narcotics and Affairs of Border, Imphal.