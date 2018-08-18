Drugs worth Rs 12 Cr seized

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 17: In one of the biggest seizures of drugs in recent times, Assam Rifles recovered approximately 1.3 Kg of brown sugar and 1,30,000 numbers of WY tablets worth about Rs 12 crore from a house in L Youjang village, Moreh yesterday.

Acting on specific inputs from Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Imphal regarding presence of contraband in a house at L Youjang village, a team of Moreh Battalion launched a search operation in the area and located the suspected house. The house owner Thangminlen Haokip, s/o Ngulkhojam Haokip was not found in the house at the time of search. On thorough checking of the house, the search team found 1.3 Kg of brown sugar and 1,30,000 numbers of WY tablets weighing about 12.5 Kg. The approximate market value of the seized items is Rs 12 crore. Recovered items have been handed over to DRI Imphal, said a statement of IGAR (South).

Since March this year, 26 Sector Assam Rifles has seized drugs worth Rs 65 crore approximately from Tengnoupal district.

In another operation, Tengnoupal Battalion of 26 Sector Assam Rifles recovered 4960 WY tablets worth about Rs 24.8 lakh from a person identified as Jangkhongam Touthang (52), s/o J Touthang of T Bongmol village, Tengnoupal district.

Based on specific input regarding peddling of contrabands from Moreh towards Tengnoupal, a black coloured Kenbo bike was stopped for checking at PVCP, Khudengthabi, Tengnoupal District.

While frisking and carrying out thorough checking of baggage and vehicle, 4960 WY tablets were found stuffed inside the headlight of the Kenbo bike.

Jangkhongam Touthang along with the recovered items have been handed over to Moreh Police Station.