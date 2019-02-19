Drugs worth Rs 14 Cr seized

IMPHAL, Feb 18 : WY tablets worth about Rs 14.58 Cr were seized at the bordering town of Khudengthabi in Tengnoupal district today.

In a statement, PRO of Assam Rifles said that the drugs were seized at the Khudengthabi post on the Imphal-Moreh road from a dark maroon coloured Tata Aria SUV at about 5.30 pm.

On thoroughly checking the vehicle, blue coloured pouches containing WY tablets were found hidden inside the doors and body of the vehicle.

The WY tablets were packed in 243 separate bricks covered with an off-whitish coloured paper, containing 10 packets each with each packet having a total of 200 tablets making it into a huge quantity of nearly five lakh tablets.

The total 4,86,000 tablets counted till the time of filing this report is already worth approx Rs 14.58 crore estimated at the very conservative rate of Rs 300 per tablet, added the statement.

Two individuals identified as Angam Jonathan (36) and Jhamtinsei Touthang (29) were transporting the drugs. Angam Jonathan is a resident of Maichammun village, Churachandpur and Khamtinsei Touthang is a resident of Zalenphai Part-III, Moreh ward no 3, Tengnoupal sub-division, Chandel district.