Drugs worth Rs 30 lakh seized

IMPHAL, Sep 29: Based on specific inputs regarding smuggling of contraband drugs, Tengnoupal Battalion of 26 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South) seized 6,000 numbers of WY tablets worth Rs 30 lakh (approx) from a Maruti van bearing regis-tration number AS 11 J 8188 travelling from Moreh to Pallel today.

Ashrif Khan (23), son of Ahamad Ali, a resident of Moreh Ward No 5 was arrested along with the drugs.

The silver coloured Maruti van was stopped at PVCP, Khudengthabi for checking. On thorough checking of baggages and the vehicle, the tablets were found hidden underneath the van near the chassis of the vehicle, said PRO IGAR (South) in a statement today.

On interrogation, Ashrif Khan revealed that he bought the drugs from Namphalong (Myanmar) and was planning to sell in Imphal, said the statement.

Ashrif Khan along with the drugs have been handed over to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Imphal.