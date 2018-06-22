Drugs worth Rs 7 Cr seized

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jun 21 : In a major haul, Tengnoupal Battalion of 26 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQs IGAR (South) seized a huge cache of contraband drugs worth Rs 7 crore from a jungle track near Khudengthabi, Tengnoupal district today.

PRO of Assam Rifles in a statement said that on recetipt of specific information regarding carriage of contraband drugs through the jungle track near Khudengthabi, the team of Tengnoupal Battalion launched an operation on June 20 and observed some suspicious movements on the jungle track and intercepted an individual, who managed to flee.

However, the team of Assam Rifles successfully recovered two bags containing 7.740 kgs of WY tablets and 690 grams of Brown Sugar.

The approximate cost of the contraband is Rs 7 crore.

The socio-political and economic ramifications of the ongoing illegal drug trade are a major cause of concern for the State of Manipur which is the gateway of India to South East Asia.

Since March 2018 till date, contraband drugs worth Rs 49.174 crores have been seized by 26 Sector Assam Rifles, added the PRO.