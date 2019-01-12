Drugs worth Rs 92.4 lakh seized

Tpl, Jan 11 : Assam Rifles’ Tengnoupal Battalion seized drugs worth Rs 92.4 lakh at the permanent vehicle check post, Khudengthabi yesterday.

During a routine frisking at the check post, troops of Tengnoupal Battalion, at around 7 pm, found 324 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 32.4 lakh and 300 grams of heroin worth Rs 60 lakhs concealed under a baggage.

The baggage was carried inside a heavily loaded Maruti van bearing registration number MN 02 B 5817.

Three individuals including one woman, the driver and one co-driver, who were travelling in the vehicle from Moreh to Imphal were apprehended.

The lady, after questioning, revealed that she was carrying the drugs from Moreh to Imphal.

The lady was later handed over to NAB, Imphal for smuggling drugs. The Battalion is resolute to prevent smuggling of narcotics and contraband items through its area of responsibility, said a press release.