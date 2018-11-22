DSA Kakching 2nd Division League JA hold AKSA, AIFA blank KYWAC

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 21 : AKSA, Kakching Khunou were held to a 2-2 draw by JA, Kakching while AIFA, Irengband managed a huge 3-0 win over KYWAC, Wabagai in today’s matches of the ongoing 2nd Division Football League tournament 2018 organised by District Sports Association, Kakching at its ground since November 15.

In the first game, both JA and AKSA were evenly poised and shared a 1-1 draw in the first half before settling the game 2-2 at the end.

Umakanta of AKSA, Kakching Khunou put his team ahead with a fine shot in the 14th minute but Devaraj of JA, Kakching levelled the scored in the 24th minute.

Michael of AKSA then broke the deadlock in the 41st minute and gave AKSA fresh hope of a win. Their hope however vanished when M Arnold of JA, Kakching banged in the second goal for his team in the 60th minute and helped settle the game in a 2-2 draw.

In the second match of the day, AIFA produced a dominating performance to notch up a 3-0 win over KYWAC, Wabagai.

AIFA’s Naoba shone with two goals in this match, including the opener in the 13th and his second coming up in the 30th minute while the other goal of the team was struck by Somorendro in the 60th minute.

AIFA’s Chinglen was yellow carded by the referee in the 19th minute for his unsporting behaviour.

SRDC will take on KYWAC at 12.15 pm on November 23 while JA face AIFA in the second match the same day at 2.15 pm.