DU issues first cut-off list

NEW DELHI, Jun 19 : Delhi University colleges on Monday announced their first cut-off list for admission, with Lady Shriram College setting it highest of them all for its BA (Programme) course at 98.75 per cent.

For its Psychology course, the college set its cut off at 98.25 per cent, reducing it by 0.25 from last year.

For Journalism course, the highest cut-off was set by the Delhi College of Arts and Commerce at 98.50 per cent, followed by Kamla Nehru College and LSR at 97.75 per cent.

Hindu College set the cut-off at 98 per cent for its English Honours and BA (Honours) Economics course.

The cut-off for Hansraj College was same for Economics as Hindu College, but for English, it was a little less at 97.25 per cent.

Shri Ram College of Commerce set the cut-off for Economics at 98.50 and for B.Com (Honours) course at 97.75 per cent, lesser than Shivaji College though, which asked 98 per cent for the same course.

Among Sciences, Shri Guru Teg Bahadur (SGTB) Khalsa and Hindu College made the highest bid with 98 per cent for their Computer Science and Physics courses, respectively. Last year, the highest cut-off was issued by the SGTB Khalsa College at 99.66 per cent for the Electronic course.

This year the university got over 2.5 lakh applications for its around 90 colleges during the registration process that underwent between May 15 and June 6. IANS