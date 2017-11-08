DU organises NE cultural fest

IndiaToday.in

New Delhi, Nov 7 : Delhi University (DU) on Friday organised a fest in an attempt to promote cultural diversity of the North East India among college students. The event, held at Maitreyi College, was part of the ‘Ek Bharat Sreshtha Bharat’ initiative of DU.



An inter-college photography competition on the theme ‘Art & Culture of Sikkim’ was organised in the college. The event witnessed significant participation from colleges across the University.

The festival witnessed discussion on the ways to bridge gaps between the North Eastern States and the rest of country.

Sikkim is the only State in India that undertakes 100 per cent organic farming and hence, remained the focus of discussion highlighting its special features.

The guests at the event addressed the lack of representation of North Eastern cultures in educational institutions and stressed on the need to create inclusive spaces.Cultural performances included various dance forms of the North Eastern States including Jhumur, Bihu, Mishing and a tribal anthem.