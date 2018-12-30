‘Dubious’ seminar

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Dec 29: Some people have been found collecting money (registra-tion fee) from delegates in the name of an international seminar which would be purportedly organised by Manipur University at Commerce Department in association with TOUCAN Research and Development.

According to publicity made through social media, the topic of the seminar is “A Perspective of Global Research Process: Present Scenario and Future Challenges” and it would be purportedly held on January 19 and 20 next year.

As per the advertisement/notification circulated through social media, delegates should be registered with the Next World Development Society (NWDS) and registration fees should be deposited in their bank account opened at Federal Bank, Dhanbad branch.

Even though many research scholars have paid registration fees and registered themselves for the seminar, the MU Registrar issued a circular today clarifying that neither MU nor Commerce Department are involved in organising the seminar nor any permission was given for collection of registration fees for the seminar.