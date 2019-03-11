Due measures taken up in IW : DEO

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 11: The Imphal West District Election Officer has announced that with the enforcement of the election code of conduct in the State, various security/preventive measures have been taken up to ensure that rules and regulations are strictly followed.

Speaking to media persons at Kombirei conference hall, Imphal West DC Complex, District Election Officer of Imphal West, Naorem Praveen Singh conveyed that with the announcement of the election schedule yesterday, the election code of conduct has been enforced in the State of Manipur as well.

Expenditure teams and monitoring teams have been activated and 39 flying squads became functional in the State yesterday, he added.

The District Election Officer continued that the Static Surveillance Team will be functional for 8 hours each at 13 locations. He conveyed that removal of banners and posters began from yesterday and by 5 pm tonight, all the works will be completed.

The DEO explained that as per the schedule for the Inner Constituency, notifications will be issued on March 19 and the last date for filing nomination is March 26.

Scrutiny will be held on March 27 while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 29.

The date of polling will be April 18 and the counting of votes will be held on May 23, he added, informing that the model code of conduct will be in effect till May 27.

The DEO further informed that there are a total of 524 polling stations in Imphal West district and necessary inspection drives have been carried out at the said polling stations. Two polling stations were found lacking facilities like toilets, drinking water, electricity etc and the Department concerned has been notified.

There are a total of 26 polling stations which are operated by only women in Imphal West district and there will be 2 such polling stations for each of the Assembly segments.

He then explained that with the enforcement of the model code of conduct, none of the administrators, civil servants etc can become dais members, no more than 3 flags are allowed at the political party offices, loud speakers cannot be used between 10 pm and 6 am and election procession, meetings etc cannot be held after 10 pm.

After the announcement of the election notification, hoardings, wall writings, banners, flags, posters etc in Government premises should be removed within 24 hours while those in private premises must be removed within 72 hours.

Use of sirens by Ministers, beacon lights etc are restricted.

He then added that no political party office, temporary or permanent, cannot be present within 200 metres from a religious venue, polling station or educational institute.

Only a single political party flag will be allowed for the temporary office and banners measuring only 4 by 8 will be allowed.

Road shows, rallies are banned and only flags measuring 1 feet by 1/2 feet will be allowed on campaign vehicles and the flag poll should be uniform in length as well.

No poster can be put on commercial vehicles without proper permission.

The DEO then informed that necessary data base for all the polling personnel has been collected and only the training part is left. The training programme will commence within the next two/three days, he added.

He then appealed to all to download cVIGIL app to report any violation of the election code of conduct.

The DEO conveyed that in the past one could cast vote by showing just a voter slip but from this year an individual cannot cast a vote simply by showing only the voter slip.

For identification while casting the votes, an elector should produce their EPIC, he added.

In case, he or she does not have the EPIC, then alternative document 13, passport, driving license, service identity card with photographs issued to employees, passbook with photos issued by banks, PAN card, smart cards issued under the schemes of Ministry of Labour, MNREGA job cards, health insurance smart cards issued under the scheme of the Ministry of Labour, pension documents with photographs, official identity card issued to MP, MLA, MLC and Aadhaar cards can be produced. The DEO then added that not more than Rs 70 lakh can be used as expenditure by political parties.

If a candidate is an actor or actress, his or her films cannot be shown on DDK or other such channels, he added.