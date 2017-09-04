Duped of her belongings by Faridabad friend, Manipur teen kickboxer stuck in Agra women’s shelter for two weeks

TNN

AGRA, Sep 3 : A 17-year-old kickboxer from Manipur rescued from Agra Cantonment railway station has been living in Agra’s women’s rehabilitation centre for nearly two weeks.

Originally from Tabungkhok in Imphal, the girl landed in New Delhi on August 21 to board a connecting flight to Chennai to meet her elder sister, a Master’s student there.

Athokpam Thoi Chanu, the victim, said, “I was duped by a Haryana girl (who goes by the first name Tanu). During my earlier Delhi visit for a kickboxing match, we became friends. When I left Imphal on August 21, she asked me to visit her, as she too wanted to visit Chennai to meet her brother. I agreed and stayed for a night at her home. Later, on August 22 morning, she asked me to accompany her to Palwal to meet her uncle, who wished to meet me. We boarded an express train, but the entire train was heavily crowded.

“Since I was new to the place, Tanu asked me to handover my handbag which contained my passport, ID card, the connecting flight ticket, a debit card and Rs 6,000 cash. She also took my phone to listen to music. She told me that, she would be in the ladies coach and will call as soon the station comes. But she never came back and left me behind.

“Later, a male passenger at a window seat told me that Tanu had alighted at Palwal station and went toward the staircase. I disembarked at Agra Cantonment and informed the GRP about the incident. After reaching Asha Jyoti Kendra, I tried contacting her on Facebook, but she had deactivated her account by that time. If I had my phone with me, I could have given her number to the police to locate her,” said Thoi Chanu.

A student of class XII at Kaisham Brijit School Patsoi, the kickboxer is supposed to visit the US in October for a match but all her belongings are now gone. She has been practising the game since she was in Class IV. Since August 22, the girl has been waiting for her elder sister Lajeng Chanu to turn up, but due to her semester examination she could not come from Chennai to rescue her, but now the police will take Chanu to Faridabad to locate the accused girl.

According to the police, the 17-year-old kickboxer’s father Athokpam Jeeten Singh’s is separated from her mother.

“My father has refused to rescue me and the elder sister is having an exam, so she cannot come. My priority is to take my belongings, especially the passport, so that I can submit the documents to the kickboxing federation before September 29 for the US match, as I want to represent my country and win a medal,” she said.

Rekha Sharma, in-charge of Asha Jyoti Kendra where Thoi has been putting up said, “The child welfare commission has ordered us to take the girl to Faridabad and recover her belongings. If the Faridabad-based girl does not cooperate, we will file an FIR against her. Once the belongings are recovered, we will take Thoi Chanu to her real mother Loidang Chanu, who lives separated from her husband.”

It is interesting to note that the accused girl is also a minor and is a basketball player. Thoi Chanu met her in June this year in Krishnanagar in Old Delhi during an inter-school tourney.