Dy CM bats for tourism sector

IMPHAL, Jan 27: Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar has called for sincere efforts of all concerned to work towards hardselling the State’s tourism potentials to the outside world, saying that the State can collect huge income from the tourism sector if the tourism potential in the State is well publicized and developed to attract tourists.

He also mooted the idea of taking up wind mill projects and solar power in large scale in various parts of the State, including the mountainous areas, while informing that the 15th Finance Commission has expressed willingness to extend funding for the same.

Speaking as the chief guest during the 33rd foundation day of Manipur Mountaineering Institute (MMI) at ATMMI Complex, Lamdan of Churachandpur district cum inaugural function of nine eco-lodges, jointly organized by Manipur Mountaineering and Trekking Association (MMTA) and MMI, Joykumar pointed out that tourists are usually the city dwellers and they often like/love to experience such kind of tourism.

He went on to opine that taking up wind mill and solar power projects, even in the hill areas, could go a long way towards containing the problem of power shortage in the State.

Stating that the present education system has become mundane, burdensome and stressful to the students due to extreme pressure, the Dy CM pointed out that the education system needs a major rectification or overhaul to make it more enjoyable for the students.

Making students engaged in extracurricular activities like mountaineering and adventure course of MMTA will be quite beneficial and helpful in making education fun and enjoyable, he added.

Delivering the presidential speech, MMTA president Bijoy Kakchingtabam conveyed that the nine eco-lodges which were inaugurated today have been constructed under the Ministry of Tourism, in additional to the 11 eco-lodges which already exist in various tourist spots of the State.

Further stating that construction on a view tower and an adventure club have also started at Lamdan, the MMTA president lamented that the construction works cannot be completed as the State’s funding share, which amounts to Rs 1.3 crore is pending.

Informing that MMTA often faces cash crunch in organizing adventure courses and expeditions, apart from sending mountaineers and trekkers to reputed institutions like HMI for basic course and other purposes, Bijoy urged the State Government to increase the grant-in-aid given to the MMTA.

He said that MMTA is planning to construct a life-size portrait of Mount Everest conqueror Tenzing Norgay ahead of the international adventure meet which he said is planned to be organized here in 2019.

The function was also attended by the Director of Tourism, W Ibohal Singh, as the special guest.