February 14, 2017 12:27 pm

Dy CM’s effigy burnt

Protesters in Tamenglong district headquarters burnt the effigy of Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam to highlight the “backwardness of the district and Government neglect for a long time,” reports NNN
All shops remained closed in Tamenglong district headquarters as a mark of protest against the visit by Gaikhangam to the district where he filed his nomination paper for the ensuing Assembly polls.
He will contest the ensuing two-phased Manipur Assembly polls from Nungba Constituency which he won in the last Assembly election. A large number of people gathered at the district headquarters market where his effigy was burnt in protest.
Deputy CM Gaikhangam filed his nomination in the Deputy Commissioner office.
The police took up strong measures to avoid any untoward incident during the visit of Gaikhangam.

